Todd Gutner Blog - New Year, New Storm

Double digit snow fall amounts will be possible over Northern Maine and the Allagash.

The first storm of 2017 is forming to our south and will arrive tomorrow afternoon with a messy, wintry mix of rain, ice and snow.

Rain will be the big player along the coast, but ice and snow inland will create many problems.

Getting widespread snow is going to be tough with this storm. High pressure won't be situated in a good spot to trap a thick layer of cold air over Maine. This will result in a lot of rain and mixing. With that said, areas in the mountains and across far Northern Maine should remain just cold enough, for a good chunk of the event, to get several inches...perhaps over 6"!

The quality of the snow will be very wet and clingy, limbs will likely sag and may snap from the weight. Complicating things will be an icy glaze on all surfaces too. Power outages are again a big concern. This time the most susceptible areas will be well away from the coast...in the mountains, highlands and northern areas.

Cold air will get trapped at the surface when rain falls, icy glazes will form tomorrow night.

Behind the storm, Arctic air makes a run at us and it will probably stick around for several days. Temps won't clear the freezing mark from Thursday of this week through Monday of next week. The storm track will be suppressed south but won't be too far away and will need to be monitored closely.

While no stom is imminent, the storm track will be alarmingly close over the weekend. If a storm were to hit, it would be plenty cold enough for all snow. (Courtesy: WSI)

Happy New Year!

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

