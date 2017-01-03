Todd Gutner Blog - Messy Storm Moving In

Significant snow confined to the Mountains and Northern Maine this time around.

Complicated is the word of the morning for me. It's a complicated storm and therefore a complicated weather story so I'll try and simplify it for you. First of all, serious cold has been deposited over Northern New England, the temp this morning in Houlton is near zero! Cold air is tough to dislodge any time of the year but especially in the Winter and especially when there's snow on the ground...and we have plenty of that!

Deep snowpack over most of Maine. (Courtesy: NOAA)

As our next storm organizes to our south, mild air is flowing north over that cold air, a process known as overrunning, this results in light precipitation. The problem is, most locals are still below freezing and a thin glaze of ice is coating walkways, sidewalks, driveways and roadways. Please be careful driving and walking this morning.

Winter Weather Advisory for light icing this morning in Southern Maine.

The storm itself won't arrive until this evening. By then, warm air will have won the battle along the coast and heavy rain will rule tonight. Inland, the battle goes on, several inches of snow will fall before a change to ice and or rain.

The snow will be heavy, wet and clingy...branches will bend and some may break from the weight of the snow. A few power outages are possible.

The ice zone cuts right through Central Maine tonight.

Compounding the power outage threat will be a solid glaze of ice, in some places it will get pretty thick. I'm thinking the foothills into the southern mountains all the way through the Central Highlands to Northern Washington and Southern Aroostook counties will get hit the worst and therefore have the highest power outage risk.

Another Arctic blast moves in this weekend. Monday morning will be the coldest part of the stretch with much of the interior well below zero. (Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

Behind the storm, temps are still expected to drop to below average levels for several days. In fact, it appears we are in for the coldest stretch since the middle of December...about a month. We'll have the cold, but what about a storm? The track will be close but it may be displaced too far to our south...we'll be watching it!

The storm track remains active but may suppressed too far south to give us any snow storms for awhile. (Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

