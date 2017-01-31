Todd Gutner Blog - Just a Little Snow

I never like to downplay inclement weather, but this may be the easiest, least impactful snow of the entire season. It will be dry, it will be fluffy, it will be a simple clean up. The kind that makes many happy. With all that said, this will be a less than stellar commute with slippery and snow covered roads, so take it easy.

Snow has begun across southern areas already but won't make it up to Eastern Maine until later this morning. As it arrives in Bangor, it will be tapering in York County...so this will be a quick hitter.

The final flakes will fall later this evening, after dark, over Downeast areas.

A fluffy 1-3" is expected for most, with a little enhancement along the Hancock and Washington County coastlines. But the best part about this snow, IMO (in my opinion), is that it will be pure snow...no ice, no mixing. Again, the kind that makes many happy!

Travel safely.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2016 WCSH