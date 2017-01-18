Todd Gutner Blog - Just a bit more snow...

Only minor additional accumulations are expected today.

I can't stand being wrong...

While snow amounts were correct in some places, this storm is bordering on a bust with many communities ending up on the lower end of my snowfall ranges. So what went wrong? Well the biggest culprit was the exceptionally dry air that chewed up the leading edge of snow last night, delaying the start and therefore limiting the snow amounts.

Dewpoint map shows how dry the air is over Northern New England...

I expected the snow to begin around 10 PM last night...it didn't start until midnight. That two hour delay made the difference between 2.5 inches of snow and 4 inches...which would have gotten us into the 3-5" range.

While it's still snowing and will actually flurry most of the day, we'll only see another inch or so.

Hot on the heels of this storm system is another small one. A piece of energy, known as a vorticity max, will slide over the northern half of Maine tonight inducing areas of snow and squalls. Places that didn't get any snow from today's event will from tonight's.

Northern Maine will see some small accumulations tonight and early tomorrow.

Behind that snow, an extended quiet and fairly mild stretch will occur. Highs will be very close to 40 degrees for several days. The next storm, could be a biggie, but at the moment there are strong rain signals.

