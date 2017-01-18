Todd Gutner Blog - It's ALMOST Over...

A recipe for ice especially to the north...

Enough already! Between a stubborn coastal front and a mid-level disturbance, the snow just won't quit.

Snow showers are tapering from west to east right now...

The Portland Jetport has reported snow 24 of the last 28 hours. Well, it's almost over...I promise this time!

The latest snow totals...

Following these final flakes, we are in for a very quiet stretch of weather which will last through the upcoming weekend. It won't be perfectly sunny, but it will be plenty nice enough to hit the slopes or snowmobile trails and enjoy the fresh white stuff draped on the landscape.

A storm-free weekend... (courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

While you are recreating this weekend, I'll be keeping an eye on our next storm system. Odds favor a strong low pressure center moving up the Eastern Seaboard Monday night and Tuesday. Although there are strong rain signals with this event, I'm worried about ice on the front end.

A recipe for ice especially to the north...

The key will be a large area of high pressure to our north, trapping cold air in Northern New England and my feeling is that it will take time to chip away and erode that cold. There's potential for a prolonged period of ice, especially for the interior. The storm's evolution will be monitored closely over the next several days.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

