Todd Gutner Blog - Ice, Ice...

Ice, Ice, Baby...You know somebody had to make the Vanilla Ice reference on a day like this. But the sounds from Mother Nature are much different than the early 1990s hip/hop star.

There's a good chance you'll have to shovel but not for snow, for sleet! This will not be a big snow producer, for most we are talking sleet and freezing rain. Many have asked the difference, here's a chart that you may find useful today. Or remember this line: sleet pings, freezing rain clings.

Courtesy: NOAA

By analyzing a cross section of the atmosphere, you can see why so much mixing is occurring. A strong SE low-level jet punched above freezing air into New England between 5-8 thousand feet above the ground.

As the storm approaches, it will actually weaken a bit to allow even more warmth to surge in. The problem is, surface cold is so tough to move or scour out and will take several more hours to do so along the coastline. Inland, I have a feeling we won't get there until tomorrow morning. This means that ice will be a huge problem through the entire night for many away from the immediate coast.

The ocean is really churned up right now. Waves heights are approaching 20 feet and strong onshore winds are pushing water up against our coastline. It's a good thing our astro tides are low right now because we are seeing about a 2 foot storm surge with this incoming tide. But because of the the current tidal cycle, we will avoid big problems.

Courtesy: NOAA

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

