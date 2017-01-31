Todd Gutner Blog - Fluff Factor

Forecasting snow is not only a science, but it's an art too. There are many different variables to consider when determining how much snow we'll see. Moisture, temperature, flake size, mixing all play a role in determining how efficiently snow will accumulate. A common snow to liquid ratio used is 10:1...meaning if 10 inches of snow were melted down it would be equal to 1" of liquid water. In other words, 1" of rain usually equals about 10" of snow.

An "Alberta Clipper" is about to pass through New England. These storms have limited moisture but can sometimes overachieve if those variables line up nicely.

courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com

The QPF (quantitative precipitation forecast) or liquid expected from this storm system is generally about .1 to .3 inches. This would normally yield a 1-3" snowfall forecast. But, when looking at a cross section of the atmosphere, It appears this event will have higher ratios than normal. Moisture, temperature and lift will line up nicely tomorrow morning to allow efficient snow accumulation and ratios that will likely be around 15:1.

Courtesy: NOAA

Because of the higher ratios, I'm looking for some enhanced amounts especially along the Mid and Downeast Coasts with as much as 5".

This will be the easiest, least impactful few inches of fluff we've dealt with all Winter long...dry, light and simple to clean up. Enjoy!

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

