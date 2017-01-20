Todd Gutner Blog - Eyeing the Next Storm

Well this is rare...a clean sweep of the radar! It seems like every morning this week we've had some fresh snow on the roads during the morning drive...not today! In fact, the next few days look really quiet. High pressure will be weakening so we won't have much sunshine but temps will remain on the mild side...north of 32.

Our next storm has high impact potential. Low pressure will form in the Gulf of Mexico and march up the East Coast. The track is still in question but it almost doesn't matter. There will be a cold high to our north, locking in subfreezing air for Northern New England making a transition to plain rain a difficult one.

As far as the timing goes, low level moisture, well out ahead of the storm itself, will increase due to onshore winds. This will likely result in periods of flurries and light snow as early as Sunday evening. But the meat and potatoes of the storm won't arrive until late Monday.

I'm thinking most will start as snow then transition to ice then rain or freezing rain sometime on Tuesday. There will likely be a few inches of snow in most spots before that change occurs. I'm most concerned a couple of miles away from the coast for a prolonged period of icing. This storm looks pretty darn good for the ski resorts and snowmobile trails up north with 6+" of snow expected. Check back every once in a while this weekend for updates but no matter where you live in Maine and New Hampshire late Monday through Tuesday is going to be a mess!

Have a good weekend and go PATS!

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2016 WCSH