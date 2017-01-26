Todd Gutner Blog - Any Snow Coming?

Courtesy: NOAA

It seems like this has been a very snowy Winter, and in Northern Maine it has. But most communities have seen below average snowfall for the season.

It's all January's fault. Typically our snowiest month, so far it's only accounted for 7" in Portland and 6" in Bangor...off the pace by almost 10". Temperature wise, it's been very mild as well...the average monthly temp is 29.3 degrees which currently places us in the top 5 warmest Januarys! Interestingly, even with the warmth and lack of snow, we still have a healthy snowpack in many spots.

Courtesy: NOAA

With a large low swirling over the Canadian Maritimes for the next several days, NW flow will drive colder air back down into New England. The problem is, it's also very dry flow, cutting off moisture to the south of us.

Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com

In fact, the only storm system of any significance over the next week appears to be a "clipper" system next Wednesday. We'll be monitoring the strength of that low to see if it flares up when it moves through but most clippers offer up only small snow accumulations.

Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

