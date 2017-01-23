Todd Gutner Blog - Another Mess...

When forecasting snow, one of the first things you learn is how important it is to have an area of high pressure to the north to continually supply subfreezing air and lock it in. It's a recipe for nice fluffy snow and a lot of it. The good news is we will have that, the bad news is the high actually isn't that strong and the low will be weakening as it gets into the Gulf of Maine. All this adds up to a lot of mixing with this storm.

While there will be a few flakes around today along the coast, the meat and potatoes won't arrive until closer to midnight for the south and around dawn for the north. It should be cold enough to start as snow but a transition to sleet will be occurring during the morning commute. The AM commute does not look fun at all with a layer of snow followed by a layer of sleet on top of that. By late morning, sleet will have changed to rain along the coast and freezing rain a few miles inland. The snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will continue all day long and won't taper until tomorrow night. Driving around tomorrow afternoon and evening doesn't look too good either.

Because of all the mixing, snow amounts will be held down and right now I have 1-3" for Bangor and Portland, with 3-6" for Lewiston and Augusta. The jackpot for snow will be the Allagash, with up to a foot.

Of greater concern is the ice threat. Will it fall as sleet or freezing rain? Precip type is a really tough call with this one. I'm thinking sleet should be a big time player with this system, the warm layer to melt snow will be around 6000 feet, then it goes below freezing almost all the way to the ground which should be ample time to refreeze that drop into a sleet pellet. While sleet isn't fun, ice glazes from freezing rain are much worse!

This is a modeled cross section of the atmosphere tomorrow morning with a warm layer around 6000 feet leading to lots of mixing.

Power outages are a concern too and the focus may be the coastal plain...from the beaches to the foothills. At the coast gusts around 40 mph will play the largest role in any outages. Ice glazes not too far inland will bend branches and some outages are likely there too.

