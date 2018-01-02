WCSH
Thursday storm track a little clearer: Carson Blog

NEWS CENTER Video Forecast updated on Tuesday January 2 at 1240pm

Keith Carson, WCSH 3:03 PM. EST January 02, 2018

Ok it's time for an opening bid on snowfall amounts.

-These numbers are counting on a close pass but, believe it or not, not a direct strike from this storm. (Would be 20" if so)

-Winds continue to be a big concern along the coastline with gusts over 60 MPH likely over Downeast.

-Timing: Starts Thursday morning, heaviest Thursday night, wrapping up on Friday morning with light snow lingering after that.

-Since track is SO essential please stay with me on this storm. A wiggle west would be huge.

