The next issue: Winds this afternoon

The winter storm that's been hitting the area the last several hours will continue to move out through the next few hours.

Most of the snowy weather is now over with. The only exception will be into Northern Maine, where a few light lingering snow showers will stick around. Could see an additional 1-2" of snow in these areas.

Travel will be tricky in most spots. Please take it easy, today.

Winds will also gust anywhere between 25-35 MPH, with some locally higher gusts possible. I think the winds will begin to calm down through the late afternoon and evening.

