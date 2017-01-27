Storm Anniversary AND...Our Next Nor'easter(?)

Resting blizzard face not a good look for me.

I remember it like it was yesterday. Well...like it was today two years ago. They sent the new weather guy out in this MEGA-Maine snow storm. Of course, I loved it. But when the wind blows and the snow is flying sideways, it doesn't make for a lovely resting blizzard face.



Not a good look for me.

We had to add that storm to our newly-created measuring board, complete with the biggest single snow storms in recorded history.



The January 27-28 storm of 2015 finished at 23.8" in Portland. Cars were buried. I'm sure you remember where you were and how you rode that one out.

February followed as the coldest on record, and more snow fell.

It was a banner season for snowfall and snow lovers.

You should save and zoom in on the seasonal snowfall map.



Up around 200"(!) for far Eastern Maine, and up near 100" in Southern Maine.

What a season!

I actually thought all winters would be like that one.

This year, we got off to an ambitious start in December, but the snow prospects have "dried up" considerably.

We've been warm of late with an extended "January thaw", but the chill is slowly returning, and the mountains are once again seeing some flakes.

This weekend will feature a bit more there, while the rest of us see a mix of sun and clouds...with a breeze.

Next up for organized systems is around midweek.

It's a continental low, so it'll be moisture-starved. In fact, it's an Alberta Clipper, possibly bringing us an inch or two.





Later next week and through Super Bowl Sunday, it gets colder again. Think I'll drop #DriveForFive and #GoPats in about here.

Beyond that, and I'm admittedly reaching here, we see a storm signal around Monday or Tuesday.



It's almost in what I call the "voodoo land" of long-term forecasting time frame, but I'm going to go ahead and give you that heads up.

Haters are going to hate on it, but it serves to whet the palette of those jonesing for the "next big storm".

Diss if you wish.



Haters gonna hate



I know a lot of you dig it, and most realize it's not gospel.



Have a good weekend!

~ TJ Thunder





