Snow for Christmas Day: Cory's Blog

You can look at Sunday as the 7th inning stretch. A much-needed respite. All will be calm, all will be somewhat bright. (Can't you tell I'm sick of saying "the calm before the storm?") It'll be a great day to travel and get some last-minute shopping done. Monday? That's an entirely different story.

We are still looking at plowable snow for Christmas Day. Winter storm warnings are up.

Our next storm moves in very early Monday morning. We're talking about snow in Southern Maine and parts of New Hampshire probably between 2-4 AM.

Snow will spread north and east into the mid and late morning. Some heavier pockets of snow are likely. We're looking at an all-snow event. The only exception may be coastal Washington and Hancock counties. Some mixing may be possible.

This is a quick-moving storm. Snow should start to wind down by mid-afternoon into Southern Maine, probably around 3 PM. It'll still be snowing to the north and Downeast at this time.

By 8-9 PM, most of the snow should be heading on out, with perhaps just a few lingering snow showers north.

Here is a look at totals for this storm.

It will also be breezy! Winds could gust anywhere between 25-35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will also be an issue. Travel on Christmas Day is probably not the best. Stay inside. Enjoy time with family. Drink lots of eggnog.

We will stay quiet Tuesday through Friday. However, it turns downright FRIGID. Lows well below zero, with highs in the teens and single digits. YIKES.

-Cory

