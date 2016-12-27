Keith Carson Blog: Thursday night storm still a GO

(Photo: maxuser)

I'm a bit jammed in the weather office right now trying to nail down this forecast so this blog won't be QUITE as long as some of my others. (A collective sigh of relief from all of Maine).

In short, the EURO was right when it pinned a snowstorm on us about a week in advance. The other computer models have jumped onboard and it's #Lockitin time for Thursday night into Friday.

The Setup:

That's only a few hours and the storm goes from "meh" to classic.

The Timing:

The heaviest snow is between 8 PM Thursday and 10 AM Friday morning. Especially away from the coastline it will be THUMPING during the overnight hours.

The Forecast:

Part of me hates to put out a snowfall map 3 days in advance knowing how much a forecast can shift, but the other part of me loves the challenge and wants to give people as much time to plan their lives as possible. (And as I said to my friends here at NewsCenter: "I've been an idiot my whole career, why stop now?")





What makes me nervous:

Portland, Portland, Portland. (At least no one lives there right? :-))

I could be convinced to lower the snowfall total inside the 295 belt because too much warm air may wrap into the core of the low pressure system. Also, I've noticed when you start with rain and try to accumulate snow on the "backside" of the system...it doesn't usually work out as the models portray.

So why leave it 4"-7"? Because some models are spitting out 10-11" for the city and it would be irresponsible to downgrade the forecast so early in the game. But if I'm a betting man I'm setting the over/under in Portland and the surrounding areas at 4" flat.

Carson Out.

