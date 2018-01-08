GUTNER BLOG: We Made It...

Sing it Barry...

For some reason this is what comes to mid when I think about this brutally harsh stretch we've gone through. We haven't experienced temperatures above freezing since Christmas Eve...two weeks ago!

Temps this week will recover nicely and we'll even have a decent thaw at the end of the week. But, it won't be all roses.

As mild air arrives today, it will kick off a few periods of snow today and tonight. There will be small accumulations, generally and inch or two, but enough to get the plows out in many communities.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet Winter days before we get ourselves a legit warm up into the 40s for the end of the week.

While rain will be the prevailing precipitation type on Friday, but I'm growing more concerned for the weekend.

A wedge of cold air will try to dive south into Northern New England Friday night and attempt to change rain to a wintry mix on Saturday. If it succeeds, Saturday could present difficult traveling conditions. We'll be watching this closely all week long to see how far south the subfreezing air can penetrate.

