Gutner Blog - Jose Gets Closer

We are getting down to crunch time with Jose, but indications are for only fringe effects from the hurricane.

Jose is inching closer and closer to New England. It's located about 300 miles east of Cape Hatteras, NC and it's moving north now at about 10 miles per hour as a minimal hurricane.

Jose will continue to work north then put the brakes on south of Nantucket before turning east then south, falling apart over colder water later this week. It will make its closest pass on Wednesday when Maine and New Hampshire will get a dose of rain and a little wind, but tropical storm conditions should remain in Southern New England. Gusts to our south on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket should top 50 mph, but along the Maine coast gusts shouldn't get much higher than 30 mph...not enough for power outage or damage concerns.

By Wednesday morning, some of the outer bands from Jose will be draped along our coastline and there's a chance for over an inch in spots. But the heaviest rain will fall in SE Massachusetts where over 4 inches are looking likely.

The largest concern remains the threat for beach erosion and coastal flooding. Because of the new moon, tides will be astronomically high this week. Several days of onshore winds and very large waves will result in at least minor coastal flooding and maybe a few pockets of moderate. In the end, a little water will likely splash over onto shore roads, parking lots and wharves during the high tide cycles Tuesday through Thursday. Thankfully, while this storm will not be a non-issue, it won't be a big one at all either.

Lastly, behind Jose is Maria. Maria is a strengthening hurricane and may ravage some of the Windward Islands before making a run at Puerto Rico in a couple of days. The National Hurricane Center has Maria as a Cat. 4 hurricane at landfall in Puerto Rico.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

© 2017 WCSH-TV