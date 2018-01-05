GUTNER BLOG - It's Over...

We've had worse, but there were still plenty of challenges from the first big storm of 2018.

Many communities received double digit snowfall from the blizzard. Winn, ME won the first place prize with 20.0"...#WinnForTheWin! For me, the most impressive stat was the 3rd highest tide ever recorded in Portland Harbor and the highest since 1978. The timing was perfect for a nearly worst case scenario along the coastline. A two foot storm surge blew in right as the high astronomical tide crested. The wind was strong and gusted over 50 mph, but thankfully we didn't end up with many power outages. We now turn our attention to the bitter cold.

Temps are already beginning to dive. Their descent won't stop until records are challenged.

SATURDAY: Portland Low: -12, Cold High: 10...Bangor Low: -16, Cold High: 1

SUNDAY: Portland Low: -10, Cold High: 12...Bangor Low: -13, Cold High: 8

It really will be another awful weekend. Sadly, sooooo cold that it will make it difficult to enjoy the fresh snow that fell. Please be careful and don't expose yourself to the brutal temps too long without proper gear.

OK, I can't sign off with that Debbie Downer info, here's something to look forward to. After a light coating of snow falls on Monday, temps appear to rise. By the end of the week the jetstream bows north, milder air flows east and we may experience temps in the 40s! Hang in there folks and have a good weekend.

