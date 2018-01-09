Ice Concerns - Gutner Blog

Some don't like the cold, some don't like the snow, but I think we all agree on one thing...ice stinks! As I mentioned yesterday, I'm very concerned for ice potential on Saturday. Thursday and Friday will be mild in the 40s as southerly flow brings in both warmth and moisture. Rain will fall most of the day on Friday. Friday night, a bubble of high pressure in Southern Canada will strengthen, pushing a cold front south through the State. There are question marks as to how far south this front will be able travel, but some indications are that it could get all the way to the coastline. Subfreezing air, at the surface, will wedge in. Warmer air will ride up and over it. This is a recipe for ice or sleet.

We are still days away, but i wanted to give you a heads up. We'll be tracking this system very closely and we'll pass along updates when we get them. Hopefully this thing trends warmer or colder (I really don't care). I just don't want the ice!

