GUTNER BLOG: Blizzard...

After days and days of tracking, today's blizzard is still a go. There are a lot of concerns with this storm, including snow, wind and coastal flooding.

SNOW:

The key to this storm is something called mesoscale banding. As the atmosphere stretches and gets pulled by colliding winds and contrasting temperatures, very heavy bands of snow will set up and remain somewhat stationary. Snowfall rates within these bands could be as high as 3" per hour. Creating some impressive snow amounts. Air has to replace the void and outside of those bands, the snow will be much lighter. While one town may end up with over a foot, a few towns down the road may see much less. Thus, there will be surprises on the high side and low side with snow amounts.

MORNING TIMELINE:

MIDDAY TIMELINE:

EVENING TIMELINE:

OVERNIGHT TIMELINE:

My biggest concern remains the wind and the power outage threat. The center of the low will be very strong, getting down to about 960 millibars, that's similar to a Cat 3 hurricane. Obviously, they are two completely different entities, but it gives you some perspective.

The pressure gradient will create a low-level jet of around 70 knots a couple thousand feet above the surface. It's harder to get that kind of wind down to the surface in the Winter with very cold temps around, but the heavy precip may be able to overcome that obstacle and gusts over 60 mph are looking very possible. I don't expect this event to be anything like the October wind storm, but some outages will occur. Please be ready for them.

Due to the recent full moon, tides are running exceptionally high. NE winds will blow extra water up toward our coastline during the midday high tide adding a little surge to the already high levels. Water will flood the typical, vulnerable spots like wharves, shore roads and marshes. Big chunks of ice, that have recently formed in the arctic blast, will get pushed up against docks and boats and some damage is possible. There also may be detours and closures of adjacent shore roads from water and debris. I'm sure will see a few amazing pictures of ice encased houses or lighthouses too.

Stay with us through the day for the very latest and be safe.

