Gutner Blog - Another Biggie Sunday Night

Todd Gutner, WCSH 6:41 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

October is typically the second wettest month of the year with nearly 5 inches of precipitation.  Some communities are getting a months worth of rain in just 2 days.

It will rain all day long again as the final wave of low pressure slowly rotates through.  Rain will finally taper off late tonight.

We still have a long way to go with this storm, but I'm already looking ahead to the next one.  Another front will advance east with a deepening trough.  As the trough digs into the south it will capture moisture from the Caribbean. 

There's a chance that the moisture forms into a tropical system.  Regardless if it does or doesn't, it will infuse a huge amount of energy into the front, and low pressure will blow up along it, racing up the Eastern Seaboard.  

This storm looks beastly Sunday night, with some models advertising a 968mb low blasting into the Southern Maine coastline.  It's a long way off, but this developing Sou'easter will present flooding and damaging wind concerns Sunday night into Monday.  

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

 

