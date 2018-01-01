Frigid start to 2018, watching Thursday - Cory's Blog

Happy new year!

Arctic air will continue to stick around the region for the first few days of the new year. Highs in the single digits and lows well below zero are expected into Tuesday.

We will see a break from the numbing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach the low to mid 20s. It'll stay mostly sunny into Wednesday, as well.

We start to see changes, Thursday. A large storm will form over the ocean and move north near the Gulf of Maine Thursday. We're talking about early afternoon into the evening. This will be a large storm in terms of size. Right now, expect snow and gusty winds Thursday afternoon into Friday. The track of the storm is still a bit iffy FOUR days out. ***ANY SHIFT IN THE TRACK OF THE STORM WEST OR EAST COULD MEAN MORE OR LESS SNOW FOR THE STATE.***

We will have a better idea of track and how much snow we could possibly see either Monday night or Tuesday. Just be sure to stay with us for any updates. Right now, here's a general idea of what to possibly expect:

After a brief "warm-up," bitter cold temperatures return again to end the week and spill over into the upcoming weekend.

Take care.

Cory

