Carson Blog: Clipper Wednesday, Potential Next Week

Aloha, I'm back from Hawaii (Why did I wait so long to check that one off the list? It's amazing. Probably the "millennial travel competition" vibe I've noticed. People around my age are all about going to a place you've never been, or even heard of...so they can say they've done it and you haven't. I know more than one person who's been to 10 countries but never seen the Eiffel tower. Anyhow...I digress) and ready to do some Maine forecasting.

Clipper Wednesday:

Our first order of business is an Alberta Clipper currently exiting Minnesota (RIP Prince). That clipper will take a fairly linear path along the jet stream and be in our backyard on Tuesday night.

Like most Clippers, this thing ain't exactly intimidating on model charts:





Blah, boring.

That being said, I think this one will get a tiny bit of enhancement (sounds like a Holywood thing "tiny bit of enhancement done from time to time") on the way out from the Gulf of Maine, so I've shaded a few extra inches over Downeast.





Timing on this is starting during the evening on Tuesday and wrapping up across northern Maine on Wednesday early evening. The morning commute will be slightly slick for most of us on Wednesday, but it's far from a crippling event.

Snowfall intensity rates should stay under 1" an hour, which seems to be the anecdotal threshold for "ish getting real."

Thursday through Sunday look reasonably sunny but increasingly chilly.

Next Week:

Next week's got potential. But then again, so did I...and look how that turned out.

What I mean by potential is that, broadly speaking, we will be "troughed out" in a favorable way for storms. Too deep of a trough keeps us frigid but storms to our south, too shallow of a trough will bring us storms without the cold air. This kind of trough is just about right:





Keying in on this, the computer models give us two shots at a Nor'easter next week. One is on Monday, the other looks like Wednesday.

The Monday system is going to be a matter of "phasing", or transferring energy, at the right time. If it phases too late we won't get much of anything, if it phases too early it could go out to sea:





So that has potential, but it's far from the lock.

The mid week storm looks more likely to hit us one way or another, but the cold air will be the question. It's a BIT inside right now track-wise, so it would have to shift east to be a good snow hit.





So are we gonna have two Nor'easters next week or just a miss and a rainstorm?

Honestly, I don't know for sure....no one does 7 days out. All I'm saying it...it's got potential.

Carson out.

