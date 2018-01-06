Brutal cold makes brief return - Cory's Blog

Temperatures start off the weekend on another frigid note. If you're not a fan of the bitter cold, there is some good news in the extended forecast.

Highs on Saturday will only reach near zero or the single digits in most spots. It'll also be breezy, with winds anywhere between 10-20 mph. This will create brutal wind chills into most of the rest of the weekend. If you need to be outside, please cover up exposed skin and bundle up. Bring in pets to keep them warm as well. Lows Saturday night will range from 10 to 20 below zero. Wind chills? Anywhere between 25 and 35 below zero.

This blew me away. Mount Washington Observatory posted this on their Twitter feed from Saturday morning. They were tied for the second coldest location on EARTH! How cool is that? Or should I say, "How COLD is that?" ;)

Sunday will see highs in the teens. It'll only get warmer from there, as we see a nice pattern shift. High temperatures warm up into the 20s and 30s by midweek. Our average highs are typically in the low 30s. Believe it or not, we will probably see above-average high temperatures into next week. We're talking highs in the low to mid 40s in some spots by late next week.

We'll be watching for some light snow Monday, and some rain as we end next week. Stick with us! Stay warm and have a great day!

Cory

