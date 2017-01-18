Beating the ice with beets

If you don't mind the red splotches, beet juice is a potent natural de-icer

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When you run out of rock salt, you can find the next best option to keep your sidewalks clear in your kitchen.

Beet juice, sugar and coffee grounds are all natural de-icers. They have the added benefit of being milder to the environment than rock salt. Rock salt can dry out animal paws, dehydrate plants and eat away at the metal of cars.

Another tip for drivers is to keep bird seed in the car to scatter under a stuck tire to gain traction in the snow.

