Why are there so many pets in the skies and at airports?

(NBC News/Harriet Baskas) — If it seems there are a lot more animals in airports — and on airplanes — these days, you're not imagining it.

More than 30 airports around the country now have regular programs that bring certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers into the terminals to mingle with passengers and help ease the stress of traveling.

At both Mineta San Jose International Airport (the first airport to have an official pet therapy program) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, they're called the K9 crew. At Los Angeles International Airport the PUP (Pets Unstressing Passengers) team roams the concourses. And at Denver International Airport it's the Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) that welcomes passengers to hug, hang out and get their pictures taken with dogs wearing "Pet Me" vests.

During 2016, some airport pet therapy teams broadened their membership beyond dogs.

Last summer, when passengers were encountering excessively long lines at security checkpoints at many airports around the country, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport began welcoming miniature therapy horses and their handlers to visit several times a month.

And as the winter holiday travel season went into high gear, two airports announced that pigs were joining their pet therapy teams.

LiLou, a Juliana-breed pig, joined San Francisco International Airport's Wag Brigade to add "more moments of surprise and delight for guests at our airport," said Christopher Birch, SFO's Director-Guest Experience, on LiLou's first day on the job.

Lilou, the pig will be at #sfo on 12/26/16 at 12 pm in T3. Please be patient, give her space, and always ask her mom before touching LiLou. pic.twitter.com/nekpaxYxXh — flySFO (@flySFO) December 26, 2016

And a pot-bellied pig named Bacon Bits is now part of Albany International Airport's Canine Ambassador program.

