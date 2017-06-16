What's with the grooved roads along most of 295?

FREEPORT to GARDINER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - If you take 295 regularly, you may have noticed the less-than-ideal driving conditions.

Miles of highway is covered in grooved pavement - the kind that creates a loud noise.

Several viewers called NEWS CENTER and asked “Why?”

We found the answer.

“I think as a paving goes down mile by mile, people are going to start to notice a big difference,” said Shawn Smith, a Senior Project Manager for the Maine DOT.

Those grooved lines are one of the steps in a protective paving project - one that’s effects should last at least 8 years.

“Our process with this surface treatment is that we mill, which is that grooving, we actually go in and crack seal and repair larger cracks, and then we pave,” said Smith. “Some of that takes a little bit of time.”

The DOT says this project should be finished by the middle to the end of July. But it all depends on whether or not the weather cooperates. DOT officials say a rainy May has delayed the process.

“We've gotten complaints about the noise,” said Smith. “I've gotten complaints about just what the timeframe is.”

In order to pave over the grooved road, crews need dry, warm conditions.

The same treatment was done on the southern half of 295 next year.

Smith says he thinks the high number of complaints this year is because the project has taken a bit longer than planned.

“We do appreciate everybody's patience and we appreciate the complaints. Feedback is good. We want that feedback. And that helps us look ahead into next year's projects,” he said.

The DOT says crews have already begun paving from Gardiner moving south.

As long as the weather holds out - they will pave about 3 miles a night.

They ask that drivers stay safe and aware of work crews.

