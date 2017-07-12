There's an island where you can play with rescued puppies

(Photo: Instagram)

(WTSP) — Start packing your bags because your dreams just become reality with a real puppy island!

On the beautiful island of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos, a dog rescue charity called Potcake Place lets tourists bring puppies to nearby beaches and help them learn to socialize before they go to their forever homes.

The organization founder said she moved to the islands in 1997 and noticed a lot of puppies roaming the streets. That's when she decided to open the shelter.

All the puppies are up for adoption, but if you don't have room for your furry friend, you can still visit and play with them.

If you needed another excuse to visit the Turks and Caicos, we'd say this is all the convincing you need.

