Should speed limit on I-295 be reduced?

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Traffic on I-295 in Falmouth was tied up in both directions Friday after two separate crashes at exit 10. Another one in Freeport shut down both lanes of traffic shortly after 5 p.m. Crashes on the stretch of road between Falmouth and Gardiner are up 32 percent since the speed limit was increased to 70 mph in 2014.

Two democratic lawmakers have submitted bills to reduce the speed on I-295 between Falmouth and Brunswick from 70 mph down to 60 mph.

Rep. Teresa Pierce and Sen. Rebecca Millett both say they drive that stretch of road to Augusta regularly and have seen an increase in traffic volume and crashes. They say the numbers from the Department of Transportation show a link between speed and an increase in accidents.

There were 354 crashes on I-295 on that stretch in 2015, higher than the average of 284 annual crashes on the same stretch from 2006 to 2013.

"You combine that with a lot of distracted driving and inclement weather and it's just a recipe for disaster," said Sen. Rebecca Millett, from Cape Elizabeth.

The Department of Transportation is currently studying the issues with I-295, and says there are a number of possible solutions, including better signs, altering interchange ramps, and changing the speed limit is also an option. The study won't be complete until next year, though, and both lawmakers think something should be done now.

"A lot of people are on the road we want to keep it as safe as possible," said Rep. Tersesa Pierce from Falmouth.

