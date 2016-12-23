More people traveling for the holidays

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The holiday travel rush is well underway. According to AAA, more than 100 million people were flying or driving Friday.

But with Christmas falling on Sunday this year, a lot of folks are waiting until the weekend to hit the road.

Experts say a lot of people will be getting on the road after they get off of work or leaving Saturday.

They say travelers are taking advantage of the fact that Christmas falls on Sunday and they don't have to take extra days off to travel.

More than 5,600 people flew in and out of the Portland Jetport Friday. Jetport officials say the bulk of the holiday travelers are being spread out over several days between leisure and business travelers.

Passengers NEWS CENTER talked to say they scheduled their holiday travel plans around their kids getting out of school. Others say they were glad they didn't have to take extra days off for the holiday because Christmas falls on the weekend.

"Everybody is off Sunday, so it doesn't affect anything. I am a truck driver so I have my long weekend heading down to Florida I heard it was 80 - haha, very nice,' said Jeff Aubertine, a passenger from Concord, New Hampshire.

Officials with the Maine Turnpike Authority say traffic is up more than 3 percent through mid-December over the same period last year.

Copyright 2016 WCSH