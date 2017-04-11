Maine lawmakers partway toward approving Real ID law

Maine driver's license example

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine moved another step closer this morning to complying with the federal Real ID law. The House of Representatives voted in favor of the Real ID bill and defeated an effort to add a new set of privacy restrictions. That vote was 94 to 48.

The bill needs final votes in both the House and Senate, which could come today.

Senator Bill Diamond, who is the sponsor of the bill, said the Department of Homeland Security has told him and some legislative leaders that Maine will be granted a federal waiver of Real ID restrictions as soon as the bill is passed and signed into law.

