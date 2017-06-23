Maine drivers ranked 6th rudest in nation, survey finds

(Photo: kars4kids.org)

(WCSH, KTVB and KREM) — A recent survey found Maine drivers ranked 45th among U.S. states when it comes to being courteous on the road.

The survey, conducted by nonprofit Kars4Kids, queried a total of 2,500 respondents to determine the rankings. It contained questions including, "How aggressively do you respond to slow driving?” and “Would you steal someone’s parking spot?”

Maine's neighbors New Hampshire and Vermont ranked 10th and 9th, respectively, and the infamous Massachusetts came in 21st, surprisingly — New York took the spot for dead last.

But take the criticism with a grain of salt, Maine drivers: just two years ago, a different survey from Cars.com ranked the Pine Tree State as home to the nation's 6th best drivers.

The Kars4Kids survey also found that female drivers between the ages of 51 and 64 ranked as the most polite to their fellow motorists.

