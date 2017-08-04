Tractor-trailer and RV crash on Maine Turnpike

SACO, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — A tractor-trailer and RV have crashed on the Maine Turnpike on Friday afternoon.

► Read the full, updated story at PressHerald.com

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes, near Exit 36 in Scarborough, a dispatcher said. The center and right southbound lanes were closed shortly before 2 p.m.

► PHOTOS: Crash on I-95 involving tractor trailer

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald