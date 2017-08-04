WCSH
Tractor-trailer and RV crash on Maine Turnpike

Edward D. Murphy, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 3:14 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

SACO, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — A tractor-trailer and RV have crashed on the Maine Turnpike on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes, near Exit 36 in Scarborough, a dispatcher said. The center and right southbound lanes were closed shortly before 2 p.m.

PHOTOS: Crash on I-95 involving tractor trailer

