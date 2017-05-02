WCSH
New Bath viaduct opens today ahead of schedule

Beth McEvoy, WCSH 5:50 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The new Bath viaduct opens Wednesday at noon, nearly a month ahead of schedule. 

The Department of Transportation credits the lead contractor Reed & Reed for getting the project done so quickly. 

Roadwork will continue on streets underneath and next to the viaduct. 

Back in April of 2016, a woman and her 12-year-old son survived a crash that send them plunging off the viaduct, landing on the bed of a pickup truck. 

Inspectors found the guardrail on the viaduct were not up to modern crash standards.  

The viaduct was built in 1958.

 

 

