Motoring in May: Traffic tie ups to avoid

AUGUSTA, Maine -- As spring takes hold with the arrival May, construction season on Maine's highways is also ramping up.

A paving project on Interstate 95 is slated to being on May 1 through the towns of Pittsfield, Palmyra and Newport. Both north and southbound traffic will experience periodic lane closures until the project wraps up in November.

Also going into effect on May 1 is a detour for drivers on Route 3 in Bar Harbor. Reconstruction of the road will last for the next two years. Traffic will be diverted onto Crooked Road as the latest phase of the project gets underway.

Getting across the Penobscot Narrows Bridge will take longer as of May 1. Repaving and waterproofing work requires traffic to be limited to a single alternating lane until May 19. Traffic stops on Routes 1 and 174 could last up to three minutes, according to the Maine Dept. of Transportation.

The slow traffic in some parts of Maine is balanced by relief for drivers in other areas. Lane closures due to inspection work along the Piscataqua River Bridge in Kittery will be lifted on the evening of May 1. And the first week of May will also see the opening of the new Bath Viaduct.

