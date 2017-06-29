I-45 re-opens after truck carrying pigs involved in fiery crash

Pigs ran loose on I-45 after the semi carrying them crashed.

WILMER, TEXAS - Interstate 45 has re-opened after being closed for nearly 10 hours following a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs.

The crash took place just after 6 a.m. Thursday. Images from the scene of the crash showed the truck turned on its side surrounded by scorched debris.

Some of the livestock was loose on the highway.

Details about the crash haven't been released. Both directions of the interstate were shut down in the wake of the crash, with morning rush hour commuters seeing significant delays.

All lanes were open for the afternoon rush hour.

Just before 2 p.m. officials said the truck was turned upright, and there was more hazmat cleanup to do.

*New details* Semi involved in this accident was carrying PIGS. Some loose on hwy. Continue to avoid!! Backup building in both directions https://t.co/HqI1mrG0RL — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) June 29, 2017

