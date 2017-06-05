Construction limits access to Maine Mall

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Take a moment to rethink your drive to the Maine Mall to avoid having your shopping trip delayed by orange traffic barrels.

The northbound off-ramp to Exit 1 on Interstate 295 in South Portland will close on Monday as part of a construction project. A detour will reroute drivers toward Exit 45 on the Maine Turnpike.

The main focus of the construction work is the new toll plaza being build at Exit 44 on the Maine Turnpike. The lanes are being reconfigured to allow sensors to handle tolling duties without requiring drivers to stop or even slow down. The project also includes construction of a new utility building, an access tunnel and the realignment of the Exit 1 off-ramp.

By closing Exit 1, the Maine Turnpike Authority said construction crews can work more safely and quickly. The ramp is scheduled to reopen by June 30, in time for the rush of Independence Day travelers.

