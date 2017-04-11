WCSH
Cessna crashes on I-295 near Bowdoinham, pilot survives

Bowdoin Plane Crash Facebook LIVE - Katie Bavoso with the latest.

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 11:57 AM. EDT April 11, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- At about 10:15 a.m. a small plane crashed into a guardrail during an emergency landing on I-295 Southbound near Bowdoinham. 

According to State Police, the pilot of the plane walked away without major harm.

The plane is registered to John Gayley III, of Bowdoin. Gayley was the pilot. Rodney Viosene was the only passenger. Both flyers have been reported as having non-life threatening injuries.

