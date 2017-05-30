Car fire causes major traffic delays on I-295 in Portland

(Photo: Jenny Conti)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A car fire caused major traffic delays Tuesday on I-295 in Portland.

It happened on the northbound section that travels over Fore River near Thompson Point and exit 5, which leads to Congress Street. Crews were still on scene as of Tuesday afternoon.

Current conditions 295 in Portland/South Portland due to vehicle fire at Exit 5 NB. Major delays NB and SB, seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/mF79HEzZo5 — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) May 30, 2017

Both northbound lanes were at a standstill, but the left lane was reopened to traffic a short time after. The right lane remained closed.

Updates to follow.

© 2017 WCSH-TV