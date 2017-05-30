WCSH
Car fire causes major traffic delays on I-295 in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A car fire caused major traffic delays Tuesday on I-295 in Portland.

It happened on the northbound section that travels over Fore River near Thompson Point and exit 5, which leads to Congress Street. Crews were still on scene as of Tuesday afternoon.

Both northbound lanes were at a standstill, but the left lane was reopened to traffic a short time after. The right lane remained closed.

Updates to follow.

