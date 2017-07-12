Buxton crash involving tractor trailer causing 'significant' delays

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Commuters traveling Beech Plains Road (Route 112) through Buxton this afternoon are being advised of "significant" delays due to a crash.

Police are still cleaning up the collision, which involved a tractor trailer and car, and it's causing traffic trouble in both directions. Dispatch said drivers should plan on a "significant backup" for hours.

Fortunately, police said there were no major injuries.

Authorities are asking that all tractor trailers to completely avoid the area.

