Buxton crash involving tractor trailer causing 'significant' delays

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Commuters traveling Beech Plains Road (Route 112) through Buxton this afternoon are being advised of "significant" delays due to a crash.
Police are still cleaning up the collision, which involved a tractor trailer and car, and it's causing traffic trouble in both directions. Dispatch said drivers should plan on a "significant backup" for hours.
Fortunately, police said there were no major injuries.
Authorities are asking that all tractor trailers to completely avoid the area.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs