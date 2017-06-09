YouTube's Making a Major Change to Weed Out The Worst Content Creators
YouTube is cleaning house and making sure the people who are making money from ads, truly deserve the paycheck, it's gonna take over 10,000 views at least. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WCSH 11:31 AM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Maine senators on Comey hearingJun. 9, 2017, 12:52 a.m.
-
Bomb threat reported at L.L. Bean manufacturing facilityJun. 8, 2017, 8:31 p.m.
-
Roommate of fallen Fryeburg officer: 'He died doing…Jun. 8, 2017, 5:56 p.m.