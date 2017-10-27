Want an iPhone X? Prepare to Wait as Delivery Dates Push Out
If you were expecting to get in on the early orders of the new iPhone X, you may be disappointed.After Apple began accepting orders for their new product, already the shipping times could be as long as 5 weeks here in the U.S. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
WCSH 12:23 PM. EDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize
-
Disappearance baffles family
-
NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN
-
NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show
-
Botanical Garden battle
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Sign up for Make A Difference Day: Oct. 28Oct 24, 2017, 2:19 a.m.
-
Waterfront Concerts founder pleads guilty to…Oct 27, 2017, 11:02 a.m.
-
Selling Girls | 'Compassionate Cop' says victims…Oct 23, 2017, 3:09 p.m.