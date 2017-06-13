Uber Offers Full Refunds To Customers In London After Price Surging During Terror Attack
After coming under fire from some pretty angry customers, Uber is refunding fares for trips near the London Bridge terror attack. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCSH 6:08 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Officer-involved shooting at NH liquor storeJun 13, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Corrections officer cadet accidentally shot outside academyJun 13, 2017, 12:25 p.m.