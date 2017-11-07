Trump: 'Hundreds More' Would have been Killed in Texas With Stricter Gun Laws
President Trump has called for 'extreme vetting' of immigrants from Muslim-majority countries in response to terrorist incidents, but has yet to take any action on gun laws in response to the deadly mass shootings that have occurred during his time in office. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.
WCSH 3:42 PM. EST November 07, 2017
