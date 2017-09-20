Trump Fires Back at 'Crooked Hillary,' Blaming Her for North Korea's Nukes
After she ripped Donald Trump's recent U.N. speech apart, President Trump is now blaming Hillary Clinton for North Korea's nuclear advances. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WCSH 10:23 AM. EDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Rockland Trump sign issue
-
NEWS CENTER video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Mainers in St John's
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Camp Ellis prepares for rough seas
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
RAW: Rescues underway after Mexico earthquake
-
Building code regulations for tiny homes
More Stories
-
Teens aren't grasping 'the responsibilities of…Sep 20, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
Major earthquake shakes Mexico City; 225 deadSep 19, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
Remains of NH man missing since 1998 found at bottom…Sep 19, 2017, 7:50 p.m.