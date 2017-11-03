Trump 'Disappointed' in the Justice Department For Not Investigating Democrats And Hillary Clinton
President Trump is again calling on the Justice Department to investigate Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCSH 11:49 AM. EDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize
-
Disappearance baffles family
-
NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN
-
NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show
-
Botanical Garden battle
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Little boy's 'last Christmas' wish coming trueNov. 3, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
Officials tell those still without power 'you are…Nov. 3, 2017, 10:26 a.m.
-
Children released in all-night police standoff,…Nov. 3, 2017, 3:12 a.m.