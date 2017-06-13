The Department of Justice Says Trump Can Take Payments From Foreign Governments
Lawyers for The Department of justice are arguing that President Donald Trump is not violating the constitution by taking money from foreign governments. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WCSH 3:01 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Officer-involved shooting at NH liquor storeJun 13, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Corrections officer cadet accidentally shot outside academyJun 13, 2017, 12:25 p.m.