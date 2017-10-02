Some of the Worst Mass Shootings in U.S. History
As police sort through the details of the worst mass murder in modern US history with at least 50 people dead and more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas...it is a sad reminder of america's history of mass shootings. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WCSH 10:37 AM. EDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WCSH Breaking News
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
El Faro final report due Sunday
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Lyme mental illness
-
3 hurt in Rockland explosion
-
DiPietro Family: Ayla is still alive
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
How to check on Vegas loved ones with Facebook…Oct. 2, 2017, 10:04 a.m.
-
2 off-duty officers killed, 2 on-duty officers…Oct. 2, 2017, 5:53 a.m.