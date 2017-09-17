Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Considering Closing U.S. Embassy in Havana After Sonic Attacks
Mysterious sounds many are calling sonic attacks at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reportedly cause hearing and memory loss. The state department says the latest incident was last month and is apart of an ongoing investigation.
WCSH 6:15 PM. EDT September 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Marine Hero Benjamin Cross Funeral
-
Fifth Quarter: Week 3, Part 1
-
Dougie the cat who loves to be held gets adopted
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
-
Aaron Sevigny Toy Run Motorcycle Death
-
London subway fire a terrorist incident
-
207: Jackie Conn - Chinese Salad
-
Pvt Blanchette Homecoming
More Stories
-
Truckload of Maine donations heads to Florida KeysSep 17, 2017, 1:46 p.m.
-
ME marine killed in exercise rememberedSep 16, 2017, 7:02 p.m.
-
The Fifth Quarter: Week 3 HS football scores and highlightsSep 15, 2017, 9:41 p.m.