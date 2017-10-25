Report: Trump-Russia Dossier Funded by Clinton Campaign And DNC
A new report from the Washington Post shows the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped pay for research that led to the much talked about Trump dossier. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCSH 7:40 AM. EDT October 25, 2017
